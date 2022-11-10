Five Star Business Finance IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2. Buy or not?3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 09:01 AM IST
- Five Star Business Finance IPO GMP today is ₹13, say market observers
Five Star Business Finance IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) opened for subscription on 9th November 2022 and the public issue worth ₹1,960.01 crore received tepid response from investors. As per the Five Star Business Finance IPO subscription status, after day one of bidding, the public offer has been subscribed 0.02 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.03 times.