Five Star Business Finance IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2. Buy or not?

Giving 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of ₹450-474 per share at p/b multiple of 3.84x on FY22 basis. Company having the fastest Gross Term Loans growth among peers has strong return and growth metrics and a significant potential addressable market. Also, company is among the select institutions to develop an underwriting model that evaluates the cash-flows of small business owners and self-employed individuals in the absence of traditional documentary proofs of income has strong on-ground collections infrastructure leading to its ability to maintain a robust asset quality. Company has access to diversified and cost-effective long-term financing with a conservative approach to asset liability and liquidity management and experienced, cycle-tested leadership with an experienced longstanding promoter, and a professional management team and supported by marquee investors. Hence looking after all above, we recommend “Subscribe" on issue."