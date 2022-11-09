10] Five Star Business Finance IPO review: On whether one should buy this IPO or not, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Five Star Business Finance is a prominent NBFC based in southern India that enjoys unicorn status with the presence of marquee investors. Five Star provides secured business loans, and 95% of their loan disbursements are for loans between ₹1 and 10 lacs. The company had performed significantly well. NIMS for FY22 were 17.68%, while GNPA and NNPA remained very controlled. On the valuation front, the issue looks attractively priced based on the price at the upper band the asking P/BV is 3.58x (based on June, 22 book value). It is notable to watch that its unlisted shares were traded between Rs. 360 and Rs. 725 in the unlisted market."

