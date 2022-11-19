Five Star Business Finance IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of listing date2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 01:58 PM IST
- Five Star Business Finance IPO listing date is most likely on Monday
Five Star Business Finance IPO: After finalisation of share allotment process, bidders are eagerly waiting for Five Star Business Finance IPO listing date, which most likely on Monday next week. Notice in this regard can come any time in this regard and hence those who applied for the public issue are busy scanning information in regard to expected listing premium from the public issue. Meanwhile, grey market signals may not go down well among the public issue subscribers. According to market observers, shares of Five Star Business Finance Ltd have disappeared from the grey market after trading in discount for few days. They said that grey market is giving weak signals in regard to the public issue.