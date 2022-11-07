Five Star Business Finance IPO: What GMP reflects as issue to open soon2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- Five Star Business Finance IPO GMP today is ₹9, say market observers
Five Star Business Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Five Star Business Finance Ltd is going to hit primary markets on Wednesday. The three days bidding of the public issue would begin on 9th November 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 11th November 2022. Though this public offer, the NBFC aims to raise ₹1,960.01 crore, which is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) in nature. Meanwhile, ahead of subscription opening date, shares of Five Star Business Finance have made their debut in grey market as well.