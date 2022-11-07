Five Star Business Finance IPO: What GMP reflects as issue to open soon

Five Star Business Finance IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Five Star Business Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹9. It should be noted that Five Star Business Finance shares were not available for trade in grey market till last Friday. This means the stock has made its debut in grey market today. They said that the public issue is available at par with its price band of ₹450 to ₹474 per equity share. However, there can be some spike in the grey market premium of the IPO once it opens for subscription on Wednesday this week. They went on to add that much will depend on the kind of response it gets from the investors and how the secondary market mood remain during three days of subscription of the IPO.