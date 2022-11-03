Five Star Business Finance's 1,960 cr IPO to open on 9 Nov, price band fixed

Small business and mortgage loans provider, Five Star Business Finance is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on November 9. The IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS) and the shareholders will offload stakes to the tune of ₹1,960 crore. Subscriptions in this IPO will be allowed till November 11. That being said, the company will offer shares to anchor investors on November 7 ahead of the IPO.

