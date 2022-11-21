Five Star Business Finances shares may have a 'muted' listing today, say experts2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 06:25 AM IST
- Five Star Business Finances IPO GMP: Shares of the NBFC are available at a discount of ₹2 in grey market today
Five Star Business Finances Limited IPO: Shares of Five Star Business Finances Limited are going to hit secondary market today as Five Star Business Finances IPO listing date has been fixed on 21st November 2022. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Monday, November 21, 2022, the equity shares of Five-Star Business Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).