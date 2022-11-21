Five Star Business Finances shares may have a 'muted' listing today, say experts

Speaking on Five Star Business Finances share listing, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "When the primary market is in full swing, it is quite surprising that an issue like Five Star Business Finance struggles for subscription. Five Star Business Finance had posted decent growth, and the issue also looked priced reasonably. However, micro finance sector has underperformed since Covid outbreak lately. Looking at the response, we may expect a very silent listing and the issue may list on a flat note. Even so, a chance of a positive surprise cannot be ruled out."