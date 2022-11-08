Non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance Ltd on Monday said it has mobilised ₹588 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that will open for public subscription on Wednesday. NBFC The ₹1,960 crore issue will open on November 9 till Friday, November 11. The price band for the issue is fixed at ₹450 per share to ₹474 per share.

