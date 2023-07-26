Markets
Flair IPO: Rewriting the pen sector’s growth story?
Summary
- In this digital era, the writing instruments industry still stands tall, driven by product innovation and design innovation to tap the changing consumer preferences.
After a strong wave of digitization brought about by the pandemic, can writing instruments such as pens still prove mightier than digital tools? The answer isn’t straightforward, but the recent proposal for a ₹745-crore initial public offer (IPO) by leading pen manufacturer Flair Writing Industries has put the spotlight on the sector’s prospects in today’s times.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×