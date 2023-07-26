Flair IPO: Rewriting the pen sector’s growth story?

Margins worry?

While this inspiring growth is a good augury, there may be some pockets of concern. A majority of players in this highly competitive industry operate in the mass market products—targeted at students—limiting their ability to increase prices. “Most of the organized brands have not been able to increase prices for almost a decade as unorganized players sell their pens at prices as low as ₹2-3, and there is hardly any brand differentiation," said an HDFC Securities research note on Linc Ltd, a key listed player in this space. This has adversely impacted margins. Between 2016-17 and 2018-19, Flair’s operating profit margin declined nearly 400 basis points (bps), while it contracted 250 bps and 60 bps for Linc and DOMS, respectively, the DRHP showed. However, margins saw some improvements as the pandemic ebbed. Enhanced focus towards high-margin products—mid-premium and premium segments—and a better product mix is expected to drive profitability in this space.