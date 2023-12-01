Flair share price to hit stock market today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
Flair IPO listing date today: Flair share price may list at a premium of ₹90 to ₹100 in stock market today, say experts
Flair IPO listing date: Shares of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are going to hit Indian stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Flair Writing Industries Ltd has been fixed on 1st December 2023 i.e. today. The BSE notice informs that Flair share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Friday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started