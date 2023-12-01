Hello User
Flair share price to hit stock market today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares

Asit Manohar

  • Flair IPO listing date today: Flair share price may list at a premium of 90 to 100 in stock market today, say experts

Flair IPO GMP: Shares of the stationary brand are available at a premium of 92 in grey market today, say market observers.

Flair IPO listing date: Shares of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are going to hit Indian stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Flair Writing Industries Ltd has been fixed on 1st December 2023 i.e. today. The BSE notice informs that Flair share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Friday deals.

According to stock market experts, Flair share price may open at a healthy premium. They said that healthy listing of Flair IPO is justified on optimistic mood of secondary market and high growth seen in the writing instruments and stationary segment. Stock market experts said that Flair share price may list at a premium of 90 to 100, delivering up to 30 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees.

Speaking on Flair share price listing, Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "With optimistic market mood, we expect a healthy listing premium around 25% gain against the issue price of 304/- per share. We believe the healthy listing is justified on the back of high growth seen in the writing instruments and stationery segment, diversification into housewares, steel bottles and appliances and ongoing expansion plans to tap the future growth."

Asked about Flair IPO listing price, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Looking at the crowded primary market and optimistic secondary market, I believe that Flair share price may list on Indian exchanges at a premium of 90 to 100. This means, an allottee may expect around 30 per cent listing gain against the issue price of 304 per equity share."

Flair IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are available at a premium of 92 in grey market today. This means, Flair IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 92. So, grey market is signaling that Flair IPO listing price would be around 396 ( 304 + 92), which is around 30 per cent higher from the Flair IPO price band of 288 to 304 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

