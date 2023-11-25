Flair IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal as focus shifts on allotment date
Flair IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹84 in grey market today
Flair IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Flair Writing Industries Ltd ended on Friday last week. As per the Flair IPO subscription status, the book build issue has been subscribed over 46 times after three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th November 2023. Now, bidders and stock market observers are eagerly waiting for Flair IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 28th November 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started