Flair IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Flair Writing Industries Ltd ended on Friday last week. As per the Flair IPO subscription status, the book build issue has been subscribed over 46 times after three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th November 2023. Now, bidders and stock market observers are eagerly waiting for Flair IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 28th November 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, ahead of the Flair IPO allotment date, grey market has gone further bullish on the book build issue. According to stock market observers, shares of Flair Writing Industies Limited are available at a premium of ₹84 in grey market today.

Flair IPO GMP today Stock market observers said that Flair IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹84, which is ₹3 higher from its Friday GMP of ₹81. This rise in Flair IPO GMP can be attributed to strong response by investors as the book build issue got subcribed to whopping 46.68 times. Market observers said that strong subscription satus is one of the major reasons that has fueled grey market sentiments in regard to this public issue even though stock market sentiments have remained almost choppy throughout the week gone by.

Flair IPO subscription status In three days of bidding from Wednesday to Friday last week, Flair IPO got subscribed 46.68 times as it received bids for 67.28 crore company shares against 1.44 crore offered shares of the company. The retail portion of the public issue got subscribed over 13 times, NII portion got subscribed 33.37 times whereas the QIB segment of the public offer got subscribed 115.6 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flair IPO allotment date In the wake of T+3 schedule after closure of public subscription offer, most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 28th November 2023 as 27th November will be stock market holiday due to Gurunanak Jayanti celebration. Likewise, most likely Flair IPO listing date is 30th November 2023 i.e. on Thursday next week.

Flair IPO allotment status check Once share allocation is announced, bidders will be able to check Flair IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited. For more convenience, investors can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Flair IPO allotment status online.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.