Flair Writing Industries files ₹745 crore IPO to fuel growth and dominate global market3 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Indian writing instruments manufacturer, Flair Writing Industries, has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an IPO to raise ₹745 crore ($100 million). The company plans to use the funds to establish a new manufacturing facility and expand its distribution network.
Flair Writing Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of writing instruments in India, has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹745 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to set up a new manufacturing facility, fund its capital expenditure, and expand its distribution network.
