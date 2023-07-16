Flair Writing Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of writing instruments in India, has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹745 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to set up a new manufacturing facility, fund its capital expenditure, and expand its distribution network.

Flair Writing Industries is a well-established company with a strong track record of growth. The company has been in the market for over 45 years and has a market share of about 9% in the overall writing instruments industry. The company's flagship brand, "Flair", is one of the most popular brands of writing instruments in India.

The IPO is a significant milestone for Flair Writing Industries. The company is looking to use the proceeds of the IPO to expand its business and become a leading player in the global writing instruments market. The IPO is also expected to provide the company with access to a wider pool of investors.

The writing instruments market is a growing market. The global market for writing instruments is estimated to be worth about $20 billion. The Indian market for writing instruments is also growing, and is estimated to be worth about ₹5,000 crore.

Flair Writing Industries is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of the writing instruments market. The company has a strong brand, a wide distribution network, and a track record of innovation. The company is also expanding its product portfolio to include new products, such as fountain pens and markers.

The IPO is likely to be well-received by investors. The writing instruments market is a growing market and Flair Writing Industries is a well-positioned company to capitalize on this growth. The company has a strong brand, a wide distribution network, and a track record of innovation.

The IPO is expected to open in the coming weeks. Investors who are interested in investing in Flair Writing Industries should watch out for the IPO announcement.

Here are some of the key details of the IPO:

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹365 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth up to ₹380 crore by promoters and promoter group entities.

The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to set up a new manufacturing facility, fund its capital expenditure, and expand its distribution network.

The IPO is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Here are some of the key risks associated with the IPO:

The writing instruments market is a cyclical market and is susceptible to fluctuations in demand.

The company faces competition from other established players in the market like Cello, etc.

The company's future growth prospects depend on its ability to innovate and launch new products.

Overall, the IPO of Flair Writing Industries is a good opportunity for investors to invest in a well-established company with a strong track record of growth. However, investors should be aware of the risks associated with the IPO before investing.

