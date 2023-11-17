Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO to open for subscription on November 22, sets price band at ₹288-304 apiece
Flair IPO sets price band at ₹288-304 apiece. Flair Writing IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24.
Flair IPO price: Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹288 to ₹304 per equity share of face value of ₹5. Flair Writing IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. The allocation to anchor investors for Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21.
