Flair IPO price: Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹288 to ₹304 per equity share of face value of ₹5. Flair Writing IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. The allocation to anchor investors for Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 21.

The floor price is 57.60 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 60.80 times the face value of the equity shares. The price to earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for financial year 2023 for the company at the higher end of the price band is as high as 24.01 times and the lower end of the price band is 22.75 times. Flair IPO lot size is 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 equity shares thereafter.

Tentatively, Flair Writing IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, November 30 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, December 1, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Monday, December 4. Flair Writing IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 5. If in case, the company decides to switch to T+3 norm, the dates will get preponed.

Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

