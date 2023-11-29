Flair Writing IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP; here's how to check allotment status
Flair Writing IPO: The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, November 30, for individuals not given shares.
Flair Writing IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pen manufacturer Flair Writing concluded on November 24 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Wednesday, November 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Flair Writing IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Limited.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started