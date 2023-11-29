Flair Writing IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pen manufacturer Flair Writing concluded on November 24 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Wednesday, November 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Flair Writing IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, November 30, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on November 30.

Flair Writing IPO listing date has been set as December 1 on stock exchanges BSE, NSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Flair Writing IPO:

How to check allotment status of Flair Writing IPO on Link Intime India Pvt Ltd: Once share allocation is announced, bidders will be able to check Flair IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited.

Go to the website of Link Intime.

Step 1- Login to the Link In time link

Step 2- Click on ‘Company Selection’ and then select the IPO name.

Step 3- Now, enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID, or account number / IFSC.

Click on ‘Search’.

How to check allotment status of Flair Writing IPO on BSE? Go to the BSE website.

Step 1- Login to the BSE Link

Step2- Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select the issue name.

Step 3- Enter your application number or PAN card number.

Click on the "Search" button.

Flair Writing IPO GMP Today Market observers said that Flair Writing IPO GMP has received strong response from investors and this could be the possible reason for rise in grey market sentiments in regard to the book build issue.

Flair Writing IPO GMP or grey market premium is ₹90 per share. This indicates Flair Writing share price were trading at a premium of ₹90 according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Flair Writing is ₹394 apiece, which is 29.61 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹304.

