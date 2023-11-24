Flair Writing IPO: Bidding ends today. Check latest GMP, subscription status, apply or not?
Flair Writing IPO subscription status is 6.87 times on day 3, so far. Flair Writing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +82. Estimated listing price indicated at ₹386 apiece, which is 26.97% higher than IPO price.
Flair Writing Industries IPO: Flair Writing IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22 and will close today (Friday, November 24). Flair Writing IPO has received a good response so far, with both days being fully subscribed.
