Flair Writing IPO: Check out 10 key risks investors should consider before investing
Flair Writing IPO has opened for subscription on November 22 and will close on November 24 with a price band of ₹288-304 per share. Flair Writing IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹292 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares worth ₹301 crore.
Flair Writing IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, and will close on Friday, November 24. Flair Writing IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹288 to ₹304 per equity share of face value of ₹5.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started