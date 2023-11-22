Flair Writing IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 1.14 times so far; retail portion booked 1.53x
Flair Writing IPO price band has been set at ₹288 to ₹304 per share and the company plans to raise ₹593.00 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Flair Writing IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of writing instruments manufacturer Flair Writing Industries has received strong response from investors as the public issue has been fully subscribed on the first day itself. Flair Writing IPO opened for public subscription on November 22.
