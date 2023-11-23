Flair Writing IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of writing instruments manufacturer Flair Writing Industries has received strong response from investors as the public issue has been fully subscribed on the second day as well. Flair Writing IPO opened for public subscription on November 22.

The three-day bidding process of Flair Writing IPO will conclude on November 24. Flair is among the top-3 players in the overall writing instruments industry and occupies a market share of approximately 9 per cent in the overall writing and creative instruments industry in India.

Let's check out Flair Writing IPO subscription status, latest GMP and other key details:

Flair Writing IPO Subscription Status

Flair Writing IPO has been subscribed 6.15 times on day 2 as the issue received bids for 8,82,22,540 equity shares as against 1.44 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on BSE.

The public issue has been subscribed 7.16 times in the retail category and 1.36 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 10.05 times on the second day - the highest among the three groups of investors.



Flair Writing IPO Details

Flair Writing IPO opened for subscription on November 22 and will close on November 24. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on November 30.

Flair Writing shares will be listed on BSE and NSE with the tentative listing date fixed on December 5.

Flair Writing IPO price band has been set at ₹288 to ₹304 per share and the company plans to raise ₹593.00 crore at the upper end of the price band. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 96.52 lakh equity shares worth ₹292.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 99.01 lakh shares aggregating to ₹301.00 crore.

The IPO lot size is 49 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,896. The company already raised ₹177 crore from 23 anchor investors by allocating 58,51,972 equity shares at the price band of ₹304 .

Nuvama Wealth Management and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers of the Flair Writing IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

