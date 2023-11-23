comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 23 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.95 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.85 -0.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.2 -0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.85 -0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Flair Writing IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 6.12 times on second day; NIIs steal the show, retail portion booked over 7x
Back Back

Flair Writing IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 6.12 times on second day; NIIs steal the show, retail portion booked over 7x

 Nikita Prasad

Flair Writing IPO price band has been set at ₹288 to ₹304 per share and the company plans to raise ₹593.00 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Flair Writing IPO will remain open till November 24, 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Flair Writing IPO will remain open till November 24, 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Flair Writing IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of writing instruments manufacturer Flair Writing Industries has received strong response from investors as the public issue has been fully subscribed on the second day as well. Flair Writing IPO opened for public subscription on November 22.

The three-day bidding process of Flair Writing IPO will conclude on November 24. Flair is among the top-3 players in the overall writing instruments industry and occupies a market share of approximately 9 per cent in the overall writing and creative instruments industry in India.

Let's check out Flair Writing IPO subscription status, latest GMP and other key details:

Flair Writing IPO Subscription Status

Flair Writing IPO has been subscribed 6.15 times on day 2 as the issue received bids for 8,82,22,540 equity shares as against 1.44 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on BSE.

The public issue has been subscribed 7.16 times in the retail category and 1.36 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 10.05 times on the second day - the highest among the three groups of investors.
 

Flair Writing IPO Details

Flair Writing IPO opened for subscription on November 22 and will close on November 24. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on November 30.

Flair Writing shares will be listed on BSE and NSE with the tentative listing date fixed on December 5.

Flair Writing IPO price band has been set at 288 to 304 per share and the company plans to raise 593.00 crore at the upper end of the price band. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 96.52 lakh equity shares worth 292.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 99.01 lakh shares aggregating to 301.00 crore.

The IPO lot size is 49 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 14,896. The company already raised 177 crore from 23 anchor investors by allocating 58,51,972 equity shares at the price band of 304 .

Nuvama Wealth Management and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers of the Flair Writing IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 06:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App