Flair Writing IPO: GMP, price, review, other details in 10 points. Apply or not?
Flair Writing IPO GMP: Shares of the stationary brand are available at a premium of ₹65 in grey market today, say market observers
Flair Writing IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Flair Writing Industries Limited has opened today and the book build issue will remain open for bidding till 24th November 2023. The stationary brand has fixed Flair Writing IPO price at ₹288 to ₹304 per equity share. The public issue worth ₹593 crore is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
