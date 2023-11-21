Flair Writing IPO: Here’s what GMP signals ahead of the issue opening
Flair Writing IPO price band has been fixed at ₹288 to ₹304 per share. The IPO lot size is 49 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,896.
Flair Writing IPO: Writing instruments manufacturer Flair Writing Industries is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, November 22. Flair is among the top-3 players in the overall writing instruments industry with a revenue of ₹915.55 crore in FY23 and occupy a market share of approximately 9% in the overall writing and creative instruments industry in India, as of March 31, 2023.
