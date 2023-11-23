Flair Writing IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status on day 2, review, other details. Apply or not?
Flair Writing Industries IPO opens on November 22 and closes on November 24. The price band is set at ₹288-304 per equity share. Flair Writing Industries IPO GMP is +71, indicating a premium of ₹71 in the grey market.
Flair Writing Industries IPO: Flair Writing IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22 and will close on Friday, November 24. Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹288 to ₹304 per equity share of face value of ₹5. Flair IPO lot size is 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started