Flair Writing Industries IPO: Flair Writing IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22 and will close on Friday, November 24. Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹288 to ₹304 per equity share of face value of ₹5. Flair IPO lot size is 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flair is a company that designs and manufactures writing instruments specifically suited for the ever-evolving market of today.

Investors responded positively to the Flair IPO on day one, and the issue was fully subscribed. Flair Writing IPO subscription status was 2.18 times on day 1. The public issue was subscribed 2.87 times in the retail category and 53% in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 2.78 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Flair IPO Subscription Status on day 2 Flair Writing IPO subscription status is 2.69 times on day 2, so far. Flair IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 3.54 times, NII portion was subscribed 3.58 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 53%, at 10:39 IST, as per data available on BSE.

Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO details Flair Writing IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹292 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹2 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹301 crore. Flair Writing IPO size is ₹593 crore.

The following uses of the net proceeds of the new issue include establishing the New Valsad Unit, a new writing instrument manufacturing facility in Gujarat's District Valsad; funding working capital needs for the company and its subsidiaries, Flair Writing Equipments Private Limited (FWEPL); financing capital expenditures for the company and its subsidiaries, FWEPL and Flair Cyrosil Industries Private Limited (FCIPL); funding the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings taken out by the company and its subsidiaries, FWEPL and FCIPL; and serving general corporate purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's promoters are Rajesh Khubilal Rathod, Mohit Khubilal Rathod, Sumit Rathod, Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod, and Khubilal Jugraj Rathod.

The Flair Writing IPO's book running lead managers are Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and Axis Capital Limited, and the issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO GMP today Flair Writing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +71, which means shares are trading at their premium of ₹71 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Flair Writing Industries Limited share price was indicated at ₹375 apiece, which is 23.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹304. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Flair IPO Review Anand Rathi Research With steady revenue growth, a wide range of products, and a sizable global presence, Flair Writing Instruments is among the top three companies in India's writing instruments market, according to the brokerage. The company has been in the market for more than 45 years, and its flagship brand, ‘Flair’, is a symbol of stability. It also has the biggest distribution network in the nation. Furthermore, it has increased its business efficiency with its current products, which has led to promising futures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At the upper price band company is valuing at P/E of 27.1x with a market cap of ₹3,204 crore post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 31.1%. On the valuation front, we believe that the company is fairly priced. Thus, we recommend an “Subscribe – Long Term" rating to the IPO," the brokerage said.

Canara Bank Securities According to the brokerage, Flair Writing Industries Ltd. has a 9% market share as of March 2023 and is one of the top three companies in the writing instruments sector overall. Additionally, they export 25% of their goods worldwide. As of March 2023, CRISIL estimates that their market share in the writing and creative instrument export market was 7.1%. With 45 years of existence, "Flair" is its flagship brand name. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Revenue and PAT has increased with a CAGR of 14% and 15% for FY2017-23. The company has witnessed faster growth of 14% CAGR as compared to industry growth of 5.5% for FY17-23. This issue is available at P/EPS of 24x for FY2023 which appears fairly priced with peers. Hence, we recommend to subscribe the issue for listing gains and long term gains," the brokerage said.

Nirmal Bang With a revenue growth at 14% CAGR between FY17 and FY23 (industry growth at 5.5%), the brokerage claims that the company has outperformed the industry. As the industry leader with the highest operating margin (19.5%), Flair has produced a strong performance in FY23.

“Also, ROE and ROCE stood at 27.1% and 30.5% in FY23 which is well above peer performance. The issue is valued at 27x to FY23 EPS which is at discount to its peers. Thus, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue," the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

