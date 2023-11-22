Flair Writing IPO open today: GMP, issue details, price band, 10 key things to know before investing
Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO to open for subscription on November 22. Flair Writing IPO price band set at ₹288-304 per equity share.
Flair Writing Industries IPO: Flair Writing IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22. Flair is a company that designs and manufactures writing instruments specifically suited for the ever-evolving market of today.
