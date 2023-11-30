Flair Writing IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of allotment status
Flair IPO GMP today: Shares of the stationary brand are available at a premium of ₹83 in grey market today, say market observers
Flair IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Flair Writing Industries Ltd has been announced and now allottees are eagerly waiting for Flair IPO listing date, which is most likely on 1st December 2023 i.e. tomorrow. Meanwhile, in overcrowded primary market, grey market has gone further bullish on Flair IPO. According to market observers, shares of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹82 in grey market today.
