Thu Nov 30 2023 09:21:44
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Flair Writing IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of allotment status
Flair Writing IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of allotment status

 Asit Manohar

Flair IPO GMP today: Shares of the stationary brand are available at a premium of ₹83 in grey market today, say market observers

Flair IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of Link Intime Private Limited. (Photo: Company website)Premium
Flair IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of Link Intime Private Limited. (Photo: Company website)

Flair IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Flair Writing Industries Ltd has been announced and now allottees are eagerly waiting for Flair IPO listing date, which is most likely on 1st December 2023 i.e. tomorrow. Meanwhile, in overcrowded primary market, grey market has gone further bullish on Flair IPO. According to market observers, shares of Flair Writing Industries Ltd are available at a premium of 82 in grey market today.

Flair IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Flair IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 83, which is 3 higher from Flair IPO GMP of 80 on Wednesday. So, Flair IPO GMP has risen in last one day. Market observers said that rise in grey market sentiments can be attributed to optimisims in Indian stock market and strong response by investors to the public issue during subscription date.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that Flair IPO GMP today is 83, which means grey market is expecting that Flair IPO listing price would be around 387 ( 304 + 83), which is around 27 per cent higher from Flair IPO prie band of 288 to 304 per equity share.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is not an ideal indicator to find out possible listing gain from a public issue. They said that grey market is non regulated and completely speculative because it has nothing to do with financials of the company. They went on to add that sometimes grey market gives artificial numbers as it inbolvbed even those who have high stake involved in the public issue. They advised allottees to remain with the conviction they have made after scanning the balance sheet of the company as balance sheet gives concrete fundamental picture of the company.

Asit Manohar
Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST
