Flair Share Price Live Updates: Flair share price makes stellar debut, stock lists with 65% premium at ₹501 on NSE

6 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Flair Share Price Live Updates: Flair share price made a strong debut on the bourses today. Flair Writing share price listed with 65% premium on the NSE. The GMP today indicated a strong opening for Flair Writing shares.