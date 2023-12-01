Flair Writing Share Price Live Updates: Flair share price made a blockbuster debut on the bourses today. On the NSE, Flair Writing share price opened at ₹501 per share, 64.8% higher than the issue price of ₹304, and on the BSE, Flair Writing shares listed at ₹503 apiece.
Flair Writing IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, and closed on Friday, November 24. Flair Writing IPO got an overall positive response and was subscribed to more than 46 times.
On day 3, Flair Writing IPO subscription status was 46.68 times. Flair IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 13.01 times, NII portion was subscribed 33.37 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 115.60 times, at as per data available on BSE. On day 2, the issue was subscribed 6.12 times, and 2.18 times on day 1.
Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO price band was set in the range of ₹288 to ₹304 per equity share with a face value of ₹5. Flair IPO lot size was 49 equity shares, and in multiples of 49 equity shares thereafter.
Flair Share Price Live : Flair Writing Industries details
According to CRISIL, Flair Writing is one of the top three companies in the Indian writing instrument market, with revenue of ₹915.55 crore in the financial year 2023. As of March 31, 2023, the company held a 9% market share in the country's writing and creative instruments market. The company is also one of the top two organised players, according to CRISIL, whose revenue growth has outpaced the growth rate of the writing and creative instrument industries as a whole.
For more than 45 years, the company's main brand, "Flair," has had a market presence. With a wide range of products at different price points, Flair Writing serves a diverse clientele that includes offices, professionals, and students.
Between the financial year ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, Flair Writing Industries Limited saw an increase in revenue of 62.39% and profit after tax (PAT) of 114.14%, as per reports.
Flair Share Price Live : Here's what Mahesh M. Ojha AVP – Research & Business Development of Hensex Securities comments on listing
The stationery manufacturing and distribution company Flair Writing Industries made a stellar debut, delivering 60% returns to the investors. The company holds approximately 9% of the writing market in India. The company, with its diversified range of products across various price points catering to a wide spectrum of consumers, largest pan-India distributor network and wholesale/retailer network, strong presence in targeted markets abroad, high-quality manufacturing at a large scale coupled with innovation capabilities, shows good growth prospects in the near future. We suggest investors book at least 50% of the listing day itself; the rest can be held for long-term investment.
Flair Share Price Live : Post listing views by Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities
Given the positive secondary market environment and ample liquidity, Flair Writing had a solid listing that was above our expectations, as it had received higher than expected subscription demand, especially from QIB investors. We believe the healthy listing is justified on the back of high growth seen in the writing instruments and stationery segment, diversification into housewares, steel bottles, and appliances, and ongoing expansion plans to tap future growth.
Hence, we recommend conservative allotted short-term investors to book profits, while long-term investors can hold on considering healthy growth in the writing and creative instruments industry in India and strategic partnerships with global brands.
Flair Writing Share Price live : Post listing views by Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Flair Writing Industries Ltd made a strong debut on the stock markets, listing at ₹503 per share, a premium of 65.4% over its IPO price of ₹304. The listing was even above expectations, given the strong fundamentals of the company and the positive investor sentiment surrounding the IPO.
Flair Writing is a leading manufacturer of writing instruments in India with a well-diversified product portfolio and a strong brand reputation. The company has a proven track record of growth and profitability. The IPO was oversubscribed 49.28 times, indicating strong investor interest.
Overall, Flair Writing Industries Ltd is a fundamentally sound company with a strong growth outlook.
Flair Writing Share Price live : Flair share price trades in red post bumper listing
After a bumper listing with a premium of 65% at ₹501 apiece compared to the issue price of ₹304 apiece, Flair shares are currently trading with a cut of 10% at ₹450.90 apiece on the NSE.
Flair Writing Share Price live : Flair Writing IPO issue details
Flair Writing IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹292 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹301 crore. Flair Writing IPO size is ₹593 crore.
The company would utilise the net proceeds to establish the new Valsad Unit in Gujarat's District Valsad; fund working capital needs for the company and its subsidiaries, Flair Writing Equipments Private Limited (FWEPL); finance capital expenditures for the company and its subsidiaries, FWEPL and Flair Cyrosil Industries Private Limited (FCIPL); fund the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings taken out by the company and its subsidiaries, FWEPL and FCIPL; and serve general corporate purposes.
The company's promoters are Rajesh Khubilal Rathod, Mohit Khubilal Rathod, Sumit Rathod, Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod, and Khubilal Jugraj Rathod.
Flair Writing Share Price live : Flair Writing IPO subscription details
Flair Writing Industries Limited IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Flair Writing Share Price live : Flair Writing IPO listed peers
Flair Writing Industries's listed industry peers are Linc Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 33.50), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 56.82), and Cello World Ltd, as per the Red-herring prospectus (RHP).
Flair Writing Share Price live : Flair Writing IPO GMP ahead of listing
Flair Writing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +150 which means shares are trading at their premium of ₹150 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing of Flair share price was indicated at ₹454 apiece, which is 49.34% higher than the IPO price of ₹304.
Based on last 16 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹150, as per analysts of investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Flair Writing Share Price live : Flair Writing IPO to list on the bourses today
Flair Writing shares will list on the NSE and BSE today at 10:00 IST. Flair Writing IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 22, and closed on Friday, November 24, overall received positive response and subscribed more than 46 times. Flair Writing's IPO GMP indicates an upward trend and a strong listing.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.
