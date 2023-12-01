Flair Share Price Live Updates: Flair share price makes stellar debut, stock lists with 65% premium at ₹ 501 on NSE

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 08:48 AM IST

Flair Share Price Live Updates: Flair share price made a strong debut on the bourses today. Flair Writing share price listed with 65% premium on the NSE. The GMP today indicated a strong opening for Flair Writing shares.