Flair Writing share price makes stellar debut, stock lists with 65% premium at ₹501 on NSE
Flair Writing shares made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges, with prices on NSE and BSE listing 64.8% higher than the issue price.
Flair Writing share price made a stellar debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Flair Writing share price today was listed at ₹501 per share, 64.8% higher than the issue price of ₹304, and on the BSE, Flair Writing shares were listed at ₹503 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started