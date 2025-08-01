Flysbs Aviation IPO Day 1: GMP signals 87% listing pop. Issue booked 50% so far. Check details

Flysbs Aviation IPO: Private jet service provider, Flysbs Aviation, launched its initial public offer (IPO) on Friday, August 1. The ₹102 crore issue will remain open for bidding till August 5.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of ₹45.57 lakh shares, with the Flysbs Aviation IPO price band set at ₹210 to ₹255 per share. Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 600 shares. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of two lots or 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of ₹2,52,000.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the share sale for funding capital expenditure towards the acquisition of six new aircraft on a long-term dry lease basis, repayment of certain borrowings availed and general corporate purposes.

Over the years, the company has seen an increase in its total income from ₹35 crore as of FY23 to ₹195 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, its PAT has also jumped to ₹28 crore from ₹3 crore during the same period.

Flysbs Aviation IPO Subscription Status As of 11.10 am, Flysbs Aviation IPO was booked 65%. The retail portion was subscribed 2.08 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was booked 56%. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion received nil bids so far.

Flysbs Aviation IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Flysbs Aviation IPO was solid, signalling a possibility of stellar listing gains for investors. However, investors must not solely base their decision on the GMP, and consider a company's fundamentals and their own risk appetite.

Flysbs Aviation IPO GMP today is ₹195. This means shares of Flysbs Aviation IPO are trading ₹195 above the issue price of ₹225. At this GMP and issue price, Flysbs Aviation IPO listing price could be ₹420, a premium of 86.67%.

About Flysbs Aviation Flysbs Aviation is engaged in the business of providing private, non-scheduled air charter services from India. It is a DGCA-approved Non-Scheduled Airline Operator, holding a valid Air Operator Permit.

The company, in its RHP, said that its customer base includes entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, politicians, diplomats, celebrities, and other VIPs — all of whom require tailored services to meet their specific travel needs. These demands often encompass flexible flight schedules, access to exclusive destinations, premium luxury amenities, privacy, and stringent security protocols.

Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Flysbs Aviation IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.