Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO allotment in focus: Steps to track status on NSE and Bigshare Services

Following the successful closure of Flywings Simulator Training Centre's initial public offering (IPO), the investor focus has now shifted to its allotment. Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO allotment date is fixed as Wednesday, December 10.

The offer allotment is generally finalised a day after the closure of the issue. The ₹57.05 crore IPO was open for bidding from December 5 to December 9, garnering 1.67 times bids. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 1.56 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 3.47 times and the retail quota received 0.97 times bids.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO allotment Investors can track the allotment status of Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO on the website of the exchange (NSE) or the registrar (Bigshare Services) in a few easy steps.

Steps to check Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO allotment on NSE ⦁ Head to the NSE website using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

⦁ Select equity and SME IPO bid

⦁ From the dropdown, pick the IPO name as FWSTC

⦁ Enter PAN number and application number

⦁ Hit Submit

Steps to check Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO allotment on registrar's website ⦁ Head to the allotment page on Bigshare Services' website by using this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

⦁ Select any of the three servers

⦁ Select the company from the dropdown

⦁ From the Selection Type dropdown, select any of the three options: Beneficiary ID/ PAN ID/ Application Number

⦁ Enter the captcha

⦁ Hit Search

Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO details Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO was a combination of fresh share sale worth ₹47.99 crore and an offer for sale of ₹9.05 crore, amounting to a total offer size of ₹57.05 crore.

Out of the fresh proceeds, the company has earmarked ₹35.34 crore for capital expenditure towards pilot training equipment and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO price band was fixed at ₹181 to ₹191 per share. Investors could apply for the SME IPO in lots of 600 shares, with the retail investors required to apply for at least two lots worth ₹2,29,200 at the upper end of the price band.

The shares of Flywings Simulator Trading Centre are slated to list on the NSE SME platform on December 12.

Flywings Simulator Training IPO GMP Flywings Simulator Training IPO GMP today is ₹0. This means that shares of Flywings Simulator Training are trading at par with the issue price in the grey market.

Sobhagya Capital Options is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.