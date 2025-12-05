Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO: Issue booked 24% so far on Day 1; check GMP, issue details, more

Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO commenced on Friday, December 5 and will conclude on Tuesday, December 9. Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO price band has been set at ₹181 to ₹191 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 shares thereafter.

Advertisement

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Limited operates in the field of Aviation Training and is based in Gurgaon.

The organization focuses on extensive training for commercial aircraft, encompassing various areas such as aviation protocols, in-flight services, first aid, safety, emergency evacuations, and personality development among others.

Based in Gurgaon, Flywings Simulator Training Centre Limited caters to a prestigious clientele that includes top domestic airlines such as Vistara, Indigo, SpiceJet, and Air India, as well as international carriers like Himalaya Airlines and WOW Air.

The company provides high-quality training programs that prioritize safety and emergency procedures, utilizing state-of-the-art training devices including the A-320 CEET, Boeing 787 door trainers, fire trainers, and water survival drills.

In FY25, the company recorded a total income of ₹23.64 crore and a profit after tax of ₹10.92 crore. The EBITDA for that year amounted to ₹13.51 crore, resulting in a PAT margin of 54.02% and an EBITDA margin of 66.85%.

Advertisement

Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO Subscription Status Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO subscription status is 24% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 6%, and NII portion was booked 98%. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 4,73,400 shares against 19,87,200 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 14:20 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO Details The offer includes a new issue of 0.25 crore shares valued at ₹47.99 crore, along with an offer for sale of 0.05 crore shares estimated at ₹9.05 crore.

Investors can subscribe for a minimum of 1,200 shares, necessitating an investment of ₹2,29,200 at the highest price point. The IPO allocates up to 50% of the net issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers, at least 35% for retail investors, and no less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors.

Advertisement

A total of 29.86 lakh shares will be available through this offering, totaling ₹57.05 crore. Among these, 1,49,400 shares are designated for the market maker, which is worth ₹2.85 crore.

The company aims to allocate ₹35.34 crore for capital expenditures related to pilot training equipment, with the remainder set aside for general corporate uses.

The outcome of the IPO will significantly depend on investor interest in aviation-related training services, particularly given the growing demand for fleet expansion by Indian airlines.

Gretex Corporate Services Ltd. serves as the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue's registrar. Gretex Share Broking Pvt. Ltd. operates as the company’s Market Maker.

Advertisement

Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO GMP today Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹191 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.