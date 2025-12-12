Flywings Simulator Training IPO listing: Shares debut 2% above issue price on NSE SME, hit upper circuit

Flywings Simulator Training Centre shares opened with a modest premium on the NSE SME on Friday, December 12, amid positive market sentiment. Flywings Simulator's share price opened at ₹195, a premium of 2% over its issue price of ₹191. The SME stock extended gains to hit its 5% upper circuit of ₹204.75. Around 11:20 am, it was at ₹198, up 3.66% with respect to the issue price.

The debut of Flywings Simulator shares was largely in line with the grey market expectations, as the grey market premium (GMP) of the stock on Friday morning was nil, indicating the stock could list at par with the issue price.

The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 5, and concluded on Tuesday, December 9. Share allotment was finalised on Wednesday, December 10.

Flywings Simulator Training IPO, priced at ₹181 to ₹191 per share, saw an overall subscription of 1.67 times.

The issue was a combination of fresh issue of 25,12,800 shares to raise nearly ₹48 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,74,000 shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for capital expenditure towards pilot training equipment and for general corporate purposes.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre business overview Flywings Simulator provides safety and emergency procedures (SEP) infrastructure facilities for aviation training, with a core focus on safety and emergency procedure (SEP) training for cabin and cockpit crew.

The Gurgaon-based company offers a comprehensive portfolio of training modules designed to align with industry standards and regulatory expectations for airline personnel.

Its standalone revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹10.38 crore, which rose to ₹22.20 crore in FY24. For FY25, its consolidated revenue was ₹20.21 crore.

