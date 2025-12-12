Mint Market
Flywings Simulator Training IPO listing: Shares debut 2% above issue price on NSE SME, hit upper circuit

Flywings Simulator Training's IPO debuted on the NSE SME, opening at 195, a 2% premium over its issue price of 191. The company, focused on aviation safety training, aims to enhance its capital for pilot training equipment and general corporate purposes.

Nishant Kumar
Published12 Dec 2025, 11:40 AM IST
Flywings Simulator Training shares were listed at ₹195 on the NSE SME on Friday, December 12.
Flywings Simulator Training shares were listed at ₹195 on the NSE SME on Friday, December 12. (Pixabay)

Flywings Simulator Training Centre shares opened with a modest premium on the NSE SME on Friday, December 12, amid positive market sentiment. Flywings Simulator's share price opened at 195, a premium of 2% over its issue price of 191. The SME stock extended gains to hit its 5% upper circuit of 204.75. Around 11:20 am, it was at 198, up 3.66% with respect to the issue price.

The debut of Flywings Simulator shares was largely in line with the grey market expectations, as the grey market premium (GMP) of the stock on Friday morning was nil, indicating the stock could list at par with the issue price.

The SME IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 5, and concluded on Tuesday, December 9. Share allotment was finalised on Wednesday, December 10.

Flywings Simulator Training IPO, priced at 181 to 191 per share, saw an overall subscription of 1.67 times.

The issue was a combination of fresh issue of 25,12,800 shares to raise nearly 48 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,74,000 shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for capital expenditure towards pilot training equipment and for general corporate purposes.

Flywings Simulator Training Centre business overview

Flywings Simulator provides safety and emergency procedures (SEP) infrastructure facilities for aviation training, with a core focus on safety and emergency procedure (SEP) training for cabin and cockpit crew.

The Gurgaon-based company offers a comprehensive portfolio of training modules designed to align with industry standards and regulatory expectations for airline personnel.

Its standalone revenue from operations for FY23 was 10.38 crore, which rose to 22.20 crore in FY24. For FY25, its consolidated revenue was 20.21 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
