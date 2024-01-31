Fonebox Retail IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, how to check status online
Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status can be checked on the IPO registrar’s portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been allotted through the basis of allotment.
Fonebox Retail IPO Allotment Status: Fonebox Retail IPO share allotment will be finalised today, January 31. The initial public offering (IPO) of Fonebox Retail commenced on January 25 and concluded on January 30.
