Fonebox Retail IPO Allotment Status: Fonebox Retail IPO share allotment will be finalised today, January 31. The initial public offering (IPO) of Fonebox Retail commenced on January 25 and concluded on January 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors who applied for Fonebox Retail IPO can check the Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar’s portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. They can find out if and how many shares they have been allotted through the basis of allotment.

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive Fonebox Retail shares in their demat accounts. The initiation of the refund process will commence on Thursday, February 1 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fonebox Retail IPO listing date is scheduled for February 2. Fonebox Retail IPO is an SME IPO and the shares will be listed on NSE Emerge platform.

If you have applied for the Fonebox Retail IPO, you can do a Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd or on BSE website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can check the Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status today of your application on the Fonebox Retail IPO by following the below steps: Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Steps to check Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status on registrar’s website Step 1: Visit the registrar’s website here https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and select any of the 5 links provided there.

Step 2: Select Fonebox Retail Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Select one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Enter Captcha code and hit the ‘Submit’ option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Steps to check Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1: Visit allotment page on BSE’s official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’.

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4: Enter PAN or Application number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Hit the ‘Search’ option.

Your Fonebox Retail IPO allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Fonebox Retail IPO GMP Today Fonebox Retail IPO GMP today or grey market premium today, is ₹120 per share, as per market observers. This indicates Fonebox Retail shares are trading higher by ₹120 than their issue price of ₹70 apiece in the grey market.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, Fonebox Retail listing price is estimated to be ₹190 per share, which is at a 171.43% premium to the issue price.

Fonebox Retail IPO Subscription Status Fonebook IPO was subscribed 659.42 times in total during the bidding period. The public issue received 886.32 times subscription in the retail category, 138.69 times in Qualified Institutional Buyer’ (QIB) category and 819.99 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category by January 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!