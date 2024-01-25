 FoneBox Retail IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details | Mint
FoneBox Retail IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details

 Nikita Prasad

FoneBox Retail IPO: The small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO will remain open for bidding till January 29, 2024. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹66 - ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.

FoneBox Retail IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of multi-brand smartphone retailer Fonebox Retail Limited opened for subscription on January 24, 2024. The small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO will remain open for bidding till January 29, 2024. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at 66 - 70 per equity share of face value of 10 each.

The minimum lot size for an application is 2,000 shares, which means investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof. FoneBox Retail IPO has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), and not less than 35 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

 

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018.
Published: 25 Jan 2024, 07:39 PM IST
