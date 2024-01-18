FoneBox Retail IPO: Price band set at ₹66-70 per share; check GMP, issue details, key dates
FoneBox Retail IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of multi-brand smartphone retailer Fonebox Retail Limited will open for subscription on January 24, 2024. The small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO will remain open for bidding till January 29, 2024. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at ₹66 - ₹70 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.
