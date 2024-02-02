Fonebox Retail makes stellar debut; shares list with 185% premium at ₹200 apiece on NSE SME
Fonebox Retail shares were listed at ₹200.00 apiece on NSE SME, a hefty premium of 185% to the issue price of ₹70 per share.
Fonebox Retail IPO Listing: Fonebox Retail made a blockbuster debut on stock market today, doubling investors money upon listing.
