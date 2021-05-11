For GoAir, an IPO may be the cheapest route to raise funds

The airline has already received a credit line of ₹700 crore to ₹800 crore from banks earlier this year. However, this may not be enough as Indian airlines are expected to incur net losses of about ₹21,000 crore during FY21 following the widespread disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic, and would require additional funding of up to ₹37,000 crore through FY23 to recover from their losses and debt, according to credit rating agency ICRA.