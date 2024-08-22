Forcas Studio IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Forcas Studio IPO allotment date: Forcas Studio IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, August 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check Forcas Studio IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mas Services Limited. Forcas Studio IPO subscription status 416.99 times on the third day. Forcas Studio IPO bidding began on Monday, August 19, and closed on Wednesday, August 21.

The basis of allotment helps investors check if they have been assigned shares and the quantity. The IPO allotment status also indicates the number of shares allocated. The company has started the refund process for those who didn't receive any shares, as per the scheduled start date today. Shareholders who have been allotted shares will see them credited to their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Friday, August 23. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start tomorrow.

Forcas Studio IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, August 26 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Forcas Studio IPO, you can check your Forcas Studio IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Mas Services Limited. You can check the Forcas Studio IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Forcas Studio IPO allotment link - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 1 Please click the following link to access the allotment checking page: https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 2 Investors have two options when they arrive at MAS Services' first allotment status page. Using the Application Number or the DP ID and Client ID together, they can inquire about the IPO allotment status.

Click the hyperlink "Search on Application No." to narrow your search by application number. This will direct you to a new page where you may fill in the designated application number area.

◦ The application number should be entered precisely as it appears.

◦ Enter the six-digit code for the captcha.

◦ Select "Submit" from the menu.

◦ The number of shares allotted and the allocation status are displayed on the screen.

Click one of the "Search on DP-id/Client id" buttons to do a DP-ID search. This will direct you to a new page where you may fill in the two fields with the Client ID and DP ID, respectively.

◦ Enter the DP-ID.

◦ Here, enter the Client-ID.

◦ Here, input the six-digit Captcha code.

◦ Click "Submit" to finish.

◦ The number of shares allotted as well as the allocation status will be displayed on the screen.

Forcas Studio IPO GMP today Forcas Studio IPO grey market price is +86. This indicates Forcas Studio share price were trading at a premium of ₹86 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Forcas Studio's expected listing price was ₹166 per share, 107.5% more than the IPO price of ₹80, taking into account the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

The IPO GMP indicates a rising trend and anticipates a robust listing based on the actions of the past 11 sessions of the gray market. The GMP ranges from ₹50 to ₹86, as reported by investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

