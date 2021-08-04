Four IPOs launched Wednesday fully subscribed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of all the four companies - Exxaro Tiles, Devyani International, Windlas Biotech and Krsnaa Diagnostics - were fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on the back of overwhelming response from retail investors.

Overall, Exxaro Tiles was subscribed the most with 4.67 times followed by Windlas Biotech was subscribed 3.18 times, Devyani International 2.69 times and Krsnaa Diagnostics 1.98 times.

The Exxaro share sale received bids for 5.35 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

Portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 9.29 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 65% and that of employees 74%, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.11 times their reserved portion.

The ₹1,838 crore IPO of Devyani International received bids for 302.36 million shares, against the issue size of 112.57 million shares.

Retail investor's portion was subscribed 11.36 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 77% and that of employees 1.56 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 77% their reserved portion.

The Windlas Biotech offer received bids for 19.4 million equity shares against the IPO size of 6.14 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Krsnaa Diagnostics received bids for 14.1 million equity shares over the IPO against the offer size of 71.12 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investor's portion was oversubscribed by 9.59 times, non -institutional investor's portion subscribed 15%, and qualified institutional investors bought 48% of their reserved portion.

