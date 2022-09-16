Four Patanjali companies IPOs in next 5 years, announces Baba Ramdev

Patanjali IPO details: Baba Ramdev said that Patanjali group turnover today is ₹40,000 crore, which Patanjali group is mulling to raise up to ₹1 lakh crore in next 5 years
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday in New Delhi announced to list four new Patanjali companies on Indian bourses over five years. Speaking to media in the national capital of India, the Patanjali patron announced plans for four new Patanjali IPOs (initial public offerings) from Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle. While making these announcements the the Yoga Guru said that Patanjali group turnover today is ₹40,000 crore and the group is targeting to raise to ₹1 lakh crore in next 5 years.
While addressing a media gathering in New Delhi on Friday Baba Ramdev said, “We are preparing to get five listed Patanjali group companies by floating four new IPOs in next five years. After Patanjali Foods Limited, we are aiming to bring IPOs of our four other companies — Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle."
Dropping a hint about which Patanjali IPO would come first, the Yoga Guru said that the group aims to launch 1,000 IPD and OPD centers of Patanjali Wellness in near term that will go up to 1 lakh in next 10 years. He said that these 1 lakh Patanjali Wellness center will be opened in both India and abroad as Patanjali group aims to replace allopathy from the India with traditional Indian medical cure and therapy system.
Baba Ramdev went on to add that Patanjali group has already started working towards listing these four group companies. He vowed to soon unveil Patanjali's action plan to achieve ₹5 lakh crore market value of these 5 companies of the Patanjali group.
Speaking Patanjali Foods Limited, Baba Ramdev said, "Patanjali Foods will be India's largest company in oil palm plantation. Once planted, oil palm tree gives return for the next forty years. From this, the target is to earn annual returns of about ₹2,000 crore in the next five to seven years." He said that it would enable India to save around ₹3 lakh crore that it pays on edible oil imports annually.
The Yoga Guru also said that Patanjali group is today home to 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs. He said that the group plans to generate 5 lakh direct jobs in next 5 years.
