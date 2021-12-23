Foxconn’s India subsidiary files draft papers for 5,000 cr IPO

The maker of Xiaomi brand of mobile phones claims to be the largest electronics manufacturing services provider in India, with about 15% revenue market share in the financial year ended 31 March, and more than twice the revenue of the second-largest EMS provider in the country, it said citing a Frost & Sullivan report, in its draft prospectus. It did not name the second-largest EMS provider. EMS refers to companies that make electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers.