Bharat FIH Ltd, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group company, on Wednesday filed papers with Sebi to raise around ₹5,000 crore via an IPO, according to its draft prospectus.

FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn.

Shares of FIH Mobile surged 6.7% earlier in the day in Hong Kong after the company proposed the listing of Bharat FIH.

Bharat FIH, which is the largest Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Company in India, carries its operations across campuses in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, each of which integrates manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and accommodation facilities.

